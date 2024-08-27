XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.18

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $29.65. XOMA shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 30,870 shares trading hands.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $74.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in XOMA by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in XOMA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

