Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

