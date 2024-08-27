Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,667 shares.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.93.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

