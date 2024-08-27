Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

