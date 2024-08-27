Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.