Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Z-Work Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.
Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile
Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Z-Work Acquisition
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.