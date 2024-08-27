Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

CF opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.