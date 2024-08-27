Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of BHC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

