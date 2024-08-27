Zacks Research Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WCC opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

