Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.35 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

