Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

HSY opened at $196.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

