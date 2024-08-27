Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $0.64 on Monday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Berg bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amarin by 74.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 63.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 860,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 334,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

