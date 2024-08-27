Zacks Research Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.77.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$61.29 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.84. The firm has a market cap of C$63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$27,824.86. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$331,133.78. Insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $1,919,594 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

