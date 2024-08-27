Zacks Research Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 165,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,217,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

