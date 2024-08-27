Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.90. 41,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 28,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 31,538.46%.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
