Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Andrew Ruben Purchases 9,560 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Ruben bought 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $10,038.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zevia PBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.