Zigup Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17.50 (LON:ZIG)

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Zigup Stock Up 0.5 %

LON ZIG opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Zigup has a twelve month low of GBX 195.33 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($5.87).

Insider Buying and Selling at Zigup

In other Zigup news, insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.27), for a total value of £252,056 ($332,396.15).

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

