Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

