Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZS stock opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -387.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $139.51 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.18.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

