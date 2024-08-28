10,375 Shares in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 900,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.