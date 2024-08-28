1,076 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $323.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

