1,257 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.20. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $270.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

