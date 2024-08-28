1,328 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 25,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

