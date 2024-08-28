13,548 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $506.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

