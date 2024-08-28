1,547 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $203.66 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.07.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.