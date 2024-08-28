1,547 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $203.66 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.07.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
