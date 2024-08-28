16,347 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 230,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.