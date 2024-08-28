170 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,422.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.