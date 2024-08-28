18,939 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 18.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

