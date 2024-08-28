1,907 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,574,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.75. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

