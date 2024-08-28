20,393 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $847,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

