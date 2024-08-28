204,266 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 204,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

