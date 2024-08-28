2,424 Shares in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

XMAY opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

