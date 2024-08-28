25,696 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eventbrite by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

