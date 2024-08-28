26,356 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.65 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

