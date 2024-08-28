2,980 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $96.78 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

