2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Financial Review

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Materialise and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 0 1 0 3.00 2U 0 6 0 0 2.00

Materialise currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.56%. 2U has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,776.03%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Materialise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

19.3% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of 2U shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Materialise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Materialise has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materialise and 2U’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $257.86 million 1.28 $7.28 million $0.12 46.42 2U $905.83 million 0.00 -$317.61 million ($117.42) 0.00

Materialise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 4.21% 6.29% 3.80% 2U -35.13% -10.90% -1.71%

Summary

Materialise beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities, and other organizations. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services; and edX.org, a marketplace that allows to access various catalog of online offerings, which include free offerings and graduate degrees. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

