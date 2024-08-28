3,224 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $118.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

