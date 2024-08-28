3,700 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Trading Up 2.3 %

USM opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.