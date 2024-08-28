3,953 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

