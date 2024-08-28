4,500 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Clarivate by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,645,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,573 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,807,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after buying an additional 2,254,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

