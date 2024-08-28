482 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.