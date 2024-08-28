5,000 Shares in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

BHV stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

