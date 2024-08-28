5,143 Shares in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.39%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

