5,697 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.