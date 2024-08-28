587 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

