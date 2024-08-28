66,618 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

NYSE SID opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

