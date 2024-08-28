6,843 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 134,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

