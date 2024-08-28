7,514 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,044,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Up 5.4 %

LTH stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

