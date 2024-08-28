7,993 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

