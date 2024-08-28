95,201 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 95,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Angi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Angi by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.
Insider Transactions at Angi
In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Angi Price Performance
NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.68 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
