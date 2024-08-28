95,201 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 95,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Angi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Angi by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.68 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.