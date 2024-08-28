AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $196.00 to $209.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $197.95 and last traded at $197.84. 430,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,461,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.55.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

